Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 1.2% in May 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 1.2% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

May 2022 has seen a decrease of 0.26% in the overall hiring activity when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 10.96% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in May 2022, registering a decrease of 0.4% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in May 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 41.24% in May 2022, a 6.13% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 26.68% in May 2022, marking a 16.47% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 14.29% in May 2022, an 18.46% drop from April 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 13.48% in May 2022, a 9.09% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 13.53% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry during May 2022 over previous month.

FirstRand posted 71 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered an increase of 2.9% over the previous month, followed by Nedbank Group with 47 jobs and an 113.64% growth. Discovery with 44 IT jobs and Sanlam with 36 jobs, recorded a 25.71% rise and a 70.25% drop, respectively, while Absa Group recorded a 68.42% increase with 32 job postings during May 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry

South Africa commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 76.82% share in May 2022, a 7.77% decrease over April 2022. Israel featured next with an 8.09% share, up 30.43% over the previous month. United Arab Emirates recorded a 3.23% share, a drop of 25% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.04%, flat growth from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.18% share, registered a decline of 14.85% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.97% share, down 9.76% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.81%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.