Mexico’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 6.4% in March 2022

Mexico’s banking and payments industry registered a 6.4% rise in IT hiring activity in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 2.1% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 13.24% share in March 2022, recording an increase of 0.55% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in Mexico’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 101.41% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Mexico’s banking and payments industry in March 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 70.66% in March 2022, registering a 23.87% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 19.48% share, a decrease of 2.35% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 5.63%, registering a 7.69% decline from February 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 3.29%, down 53.33% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Mexico’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 18.57% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Mexico’s banking and payments industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

Societe Generale posted 291 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a rise of 15.48% over the previous month, followed by Citigroup with 74 jobs and a 13.85% growth. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV with 17 jobs, recorded a 750% growth, while Banco Santander recorded a decline of 44.83% with 16 job postings during March 2022.

Mid Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 49.06%, up by 12.97% from February 2022. Junior Level positions with a 45.31% share, registered a decline of 3.02% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.93% share, up 50% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.7%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.