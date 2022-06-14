Mexico’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 16.3% in May 2022

Mexico’s banking and payments industry registered a 16.3% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 9.73% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 9.91% share in May 2022, recording a decrease of 0.06% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Mexico’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.22% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Mexico’s banking and payments industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 62.66% in May 2022, registering a 22.45% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 18.28% share, an increase of 45.83% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 11.75%, registering a 9.76% rise from April 2022.

4) Computer and Information Research Scientists captured a share of 3.66%, up 55.56% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Mexico’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 23.05% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Mexico’s banking and payments industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

Societe Generale posted 246 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 2.93% over the previous month, followed by US Bank with 67 jobs and a flat growth. Citigroup with 14 IT jobs and HSBC with 12 jobs, recorded a 6.67% decline and a 33.33% growth, respectively, while Banco Santander recorded a decline of 57.89% with 8 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 53.79%, up by 15.08% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 38.9% share, registered an increase of 29.57% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.27% share, up 33.33% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.04%, recording a month-on-month increase of 300%.