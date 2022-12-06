Mexico’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 20.8% in November 2022

Mexico’s banking and payments industry registered a 20.8% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 16.18% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 11.09% share in November 2022, recording a decrease of 0.73% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Mexico’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 94.33% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Mexico’s banking and payments industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 46.39% in November 2022, registering a 49.72% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 23.2% share, a flat growth over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 11.86%, registering a 36.11% decline from October 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 6.7%, up 18.18% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Mexico’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 30.08% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Mexico’s banking and payments industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Societe Generale posted 117 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a drop of 26.88% over the previous month, followed by Citigroup with 22 jobs and a 31.25% drop. US Bank with 18 IT jobs and HSBC with 4 jobs, recorded a 40% decline and a 100% growth, respectively, while Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV recorded a decline of 66.67% with 4 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.64%, down by 34.16% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 39.18% share, registered a decline of 36.13% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.64% share, down 59.09% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.55%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.