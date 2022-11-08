Macao (China SAR)’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 69.3% in October 2022

Macao (China SAR)’s banking and payments industry registered a 69.3% rise in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 6.23% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 14.18% share in October 2022, recording an increase of 7.55% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Macao (China SAR)’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.2% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Macao (China SAR)’s banking and payments industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 31.65% in October 2022, registering a 13.64% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 26.58% share, an increase of 128.26% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 14.68%, registering a 56.76% rise from September 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 13.16%, up 57.58% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Macao (China SAR)’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 56.75% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Macao (China SAR)’s banking and payments industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

KBC Group posted 230 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a rise of 25.68% over the previous month, followed by KBC Ancora with 156 jobs and an 188.89% growth. BNP Paribas Bank Polska with 5 IT jobs and Kruk with 2 jobs, recorded a 58.33% decline and a 33.33% decrease, respectively, while BNP Paribas recorded a flat growth with 2 job postings during October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 91.65%, up by 52.1% from September 2022. Entry Level positions with a 6.33% share, registered an increase of 78.57% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 2.03% share, up 166.67% over September 2022.