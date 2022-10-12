KBC Group’s IT hiring activity rises 63.1% in September 2022

Belgium-based company KBC Group’s IT hiring rose 63.1% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 74.67% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 16.71% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded a 0.05% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops KBC Group IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by KBC Group, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 40.93% in September 2022, and a 55.6% rise over August 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 24.12% in September 2022, and registered growth of 88.15%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 14.34% in September 2022, an 86.42% rise from August 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at KBC Group

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 57.36% share, which marked a 69.19% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 30.29%, registering an 82.29% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with an 11.97% share and an 82.61% rise over August 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.38% and a month-on-month decline of 55.56%.

Belgium commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 43.4% share in September 2022, a 65.58% growth over August 2022. Macao (China SAR) featured next with a 17.38% share, up 63.39% over the previous month. India recorded a 12.44% share, an increase of 125.86% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead KBC Group IT hiring activity in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 85.66%, up by 78.97% from August 2022. Entry Level positions with a 9.78% share, a growth of 63.49% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 4.56% share, up 11.63% over August 2022.