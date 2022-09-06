KBC Group’s IT hiring activity rises 12.1% in August 2022

Belgium-based company KBC Group’s IT hiring rose 12.1% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 8.29% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 18.4% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 1.73% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops KBC Group IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by KBC Group, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 45.47% in August 2022, and a 0.82% drop over July 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 21.51% in August 2022, and registered growth of 7.55%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 13.58% in August 2022, an 18.03% rise from July 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at KBC Group

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 56.79% share, which marked a 13.75% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 30.75%, registering a 167.21% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 10.94% share and a 7.94% drop over July 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.51% and a month-on-month increase of 60%.

Belgium commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 43.21% share in August 2022, a 19.37% decline over July 2022. Macao (China SAR) featured next with a 20.38% share, up 671.43% over the previous month. US recorded a 10.94% share, a decline of 7.94% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead KBC Group IT hiring activity in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 83.21%, up by 16.36% from July 2022. Entry Level positions with a 9.81% share, a decline of 7.14% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 6.98% share, down 13.95% over July 2022.