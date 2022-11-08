KBC Group’s IT hiring activity declines 48.5% in October 2022

Belgium-based company KBC Group’s IT hiring declined 48.5% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 45.9% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 15.88% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 0.66% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops KBC Group IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by KBC Group, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 39.92% in October 2022, and a 54.06% drop over September 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 22.78% in October 2022, and registered a decline of 55.51%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 15.52% in October 2022, a 45% drop from September 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at KBC Group

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 60.08% share, which marked a 5.1% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 27.02%, registering a 77.85% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 12.5% share and a 50.79% drop over September 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.4% and a month-on-month decline of 75%.

Macao (China SAR) commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 46.37% share in October 2022, a 25.68% growth over September 2022. Belgium featured next with a 13.51% share, down 85.34% over the previous month. India recorded a 13.31% share, a decline of 49.62% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead KBC Group IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 86.09%, down by 52.66% from September 2022. Entry Level positions with a 9.27% share, a decline of 55.34% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 4.64% share, down 52.08% over September 2022.