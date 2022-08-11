KBC Group’s IT hiring activity declines 31.5% in July 2022

Belgium-based company KBC Group’s IT hiring declined 31.5% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 22.45% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 15.05% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 1.89% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops KBC Group IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by KBC Group, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 50.84% in July 2022, and a 23.1% drop over June 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 22.18% in July 2022, and registered a decline of 40.78%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 12.76% in July 2022, a 40.78% drop from June 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at KBC Group

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 73.01% share, which marked a 34.89% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 13.18%, registering a 21.25% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 12.76% share and a 23.75% drop over June 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.05% and a month-on-month decline of 28.57%.

Belgium commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 59.41% share in July 2022, a 36.04% decline over June 2022. US featured next with a 13.18% share, down 21.25% over the previous month. Bulgaria recorded a 10.04% share, a decline of 25% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead KBC Group IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 79.29%, down by 33.39% from June 2022. Entry Level positions with an 11.72% share, a decline of 21.13% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 9% share, down 31.75% over June 2022.