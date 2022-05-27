KBC Group’s IT hiring activity declines 15.8% in April 2022

Belgium-based company KBC Group’s IT hiring declined 15.8% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 15.93% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 20.51% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 4.11% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops KBC Group IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by KBC Group, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 59.75% in April 2022, and a 15.44% drop over March 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 19.37% in April 2022, and registered a decline of 23.24%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 9.14% in April 2022, a 43.22% drop from March 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at KBC Group

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 62.76% share, which marked an 18% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 23.19%, registering a 29.75% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 13.1% share and an 11.93% drop over March 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.95% and a month-on-month increase of 250%.

Belgium commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 39.02% share in April 2022, a 22.91% decline over March 2022. Bulgaria featured next with a 16.37% share, up 64.38% over the previous month. Macao (China SAR) recorded a 15.55% share, an increase of 225.71% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead KBC Group IT hiring activity in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 76.53%, down by 22.62% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with an 18.55% share, a decline of 9.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 4.91% share, down 7.69% over March 2022.