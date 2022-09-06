KBC Ancora’s IT hiring activity rises 336.5% in August 2022

Belgium-based company KBC Ancora’s IT hiring rose 336.5% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 324.48% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 16.63% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 5.85% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops KBC Ancora IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by KBC Ancora, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 45.38% in August 2022, and a 205.41% rise over July 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 23.69% in August 2022, and registered growth of 227.78%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 13.25% in August 2022, a 312.5% rise from July 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at KBC Ancora

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 73.09% share, which marked a 230.91% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 13.45%, registering a 235% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 12.25% share and a 281.25% rise over July 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.2% and a month-on-month increase of 200%.

Belgium commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 59.44% share in August 2022, a 236.36% growth over July 2022. US featured next with a 13.45% share, up 235% over the previous month. Bulgaria recorded a 9.44% share, an increase of 193.75% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead KBC Ancora IT hiring activity in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 79.52%, up by 230% from July 2022. Entry Level positions with a 14.66% share, a growth of 356.25% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 5.82% share, up 141.67% over July 2022.