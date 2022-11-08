KBC Ancora’s IT hiring activity declines 36.4% in October 2022

Belgium-based company KBC Ancora’s IT hiring declined 36.4% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 32.77% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 14.16% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 1.75% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops KBC Ancora IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by KBC Ancora, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 40.98% in October 2022, and a 39.08% drop over September 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 25% in October 2022, and registered a decline of 40.49%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.14% in October 2022, a 30.14% drop from September 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at KBC Ancora

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 53.61% share, which marked a 58.78% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 31.19%, registering a 70.98% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 15.21% share and a 32.95% drop over September 2022.

Macao (China SAR) commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 40.21% share in October 2022, an 188.89% growth over September 2022. Belgium featured next with a 15.46% share, down 81.82% over the previous month. US recorded a 15.21% share, a decline of 32.95% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead KBC Ancora IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 83.51%, down by 38.4% from September 2022. Entry Level positions with a 10.82% share, a decline of 44% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 5.67% share, down 40.54% over September 2022.