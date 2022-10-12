KBC Ancora’s IT hiring activity declines 1.1% in September 2022

Belgium-based company KBC Ancora’s IT hiring declined 1.1% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 9.76% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 14.96% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded a 4.04% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops KBC Ancora IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by KBC Ancora, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 40.91% in September 2022, and a 0.38% drop over August 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 25.55% in September 2022, and registered growth of 17.27%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 13.79% in September 2022, a 17.33% rise from August 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at KBC Ancora

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 65.36% share, which marked a 0.71% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 20.53%, registering a 79.45% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 13.79% share and a 12.82% rise over August 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.31% and a month-on-month decline of 71.43%.

Belgium commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 51.72% share in September 2022, a 3.79% decline over August 2022. US featured next with a 13.79% share, up 12.82% over the previous month. India recorded a 12.07% share, an increase of 54% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead KBC Ancora IT hiring activity in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 82.45%, up by 14.35% from August 2022. Entry Level positions with an 11.76% share, a decline of 10.71% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 5.8% share, up 8.82% over August 2022.