JPMorgan Chase’s IT hiring activity rises 56.6% in August 2022

US-based company JPMorgan Chase’s IT hiring rose 56.6% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 64.53% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 23.33% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 1.46% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops JPMorgan Chase IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by JPMorgan Chase, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 81.88% in August 2022, and a 304.38% rise over July 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 7.86% in August 2022, and registered growth of 570.27%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 6.43% in August 2022, a 554.84% rise from July 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at JPMorgan Chase

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 74.46% share, which marked a 462.2% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 13.78%, registering a 93.33% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with an 11.41% share and a 393.15% rise over July 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.32% and a month-on-month increase of 66.67%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.03%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 74.37% share in August 2022, a 461.48% growth over July 2022. India featured next with a 10.36% share, up 66.84% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 10.3% share, an increase of 392.42% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead JPMorgan Chase IT hiring activity in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 56.46%, up by 343.28% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 28.61% share, a growth of 323.94% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 11.79% share, up 348.19% over July 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 3.14%, recording a month-on-month increase of 296%.