JPMorgan Chase’s IT hiring activity rises 38.4% in May 2022

US-based company JPMorgan Chase’s IT hiring rose 38.4% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 31.7% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 21.64% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 1.43% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops JPMorgan Chase IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by JPMorgan Chase, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 86.17% in May 2022, and a 419.82% rise over April 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 7.95% in May 2022, and registered growth of 200%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 3.87% in May 2022, a 558.33% rise from April 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at JPMorgan Chase

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in May 2022 with an 83.96% share, which marked a 579.37% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 12.75%, registering a 441.67% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 3.29% share and a 38.53% drop over April 2022.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with an 83.86% share in May 2022, a 578.57% growth over April 2022. The UK featured next with an 11.82% share, up 447.73% over the previous month. Singapore recorded a 1.96% share, an increase of 1900% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead JPMorgan Chase IT hiring activity in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.87%, up by 425.41% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.17% share, a growth of 332.81% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 6.33% share, up 377.78% over April 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 3.63%, recording a month-on-month increase of 362.5%.