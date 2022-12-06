JPMorgan Chase’s IT hiring activity rises 20.8% in November 2022

US-based company JPMorgan Chase’s IT hiring rose 20.8% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 44.65% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 16.97% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 4.74% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops JPMorgan Chase IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by JPMorgan Chase, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 75.4% in November 2022, and a 202.86% rise over October 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 9.57% in November 2022, and registered growth of 209.62%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 9.15% in November 2022, a 170.18% rise from October 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at JPMorgan Chase

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in November 2022 with a 72.01% share, which marked a 262.87% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 17.83%, registering a 76.47% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 9.39% share and a 177.19% rise over October 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.53% and a month-on-month increase of 200%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.24%, registering a 100% rise over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 71.84% share in November 2022, a 261.98% growth over October 2022. India featured next with a 13.73% share, up 55.03% over the previous month. The UK recorded an 8.2% share, an increase of 193.62% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead JPMorgan Chase IT hiring activity in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.16%, up by 195.09% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 28.82% share, a growth of 169.44% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 11.17% share, up 422.22% over October 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 2.85%, recording a month-on-month increase of 100%.