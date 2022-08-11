JPMorgan Chase’s IT hiring activity rises 0.7% in July 2022

US-based company JPMorgan Chase’s IT hiring rose 0.7% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 2.41% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 24.53% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 0.06% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops JPMorgan Chase IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by JPMorgan Chase, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 88.38% in July 2022, and a 64.32% drop over June 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 5.12% in July 2022, and registered a decline of 82.63%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 4.29% in July 2022, a 78.77% drop from June 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at JPMorgan Chase

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 57.81% share, which marked a 70.31% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 31.12%, registering a 56.98% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 10.1% share and a 72.24% drop over June 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.83% and a month-on-month decline of 60%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.14%, registering a 90.91% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 57.81% share in July 2022, a 70.29% decline over June 2022. India featured next with a 27.11% share, down 54.52% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 9.13% share, a decline of 72.5% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead JPMorgan Chase IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.6%, down by 69.98% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 29.46% share, a decline of 66.19% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 11.48% share, down 55.61% over June 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 3.46%, recording a month-on-month decline of 60.94%.