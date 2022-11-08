JPMorgan Chase’s IT hiring activity declines 42.9% in October 2022

US-based company JPMorgan Chase’s IT hiring declined 42.9% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 40.47% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 20.4% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 2.69% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops JPMorgan Chase IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by JPMorgan Chase, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 74.16% in October 2022, and a 72.45% drop over September 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 10.09% in October 2022, and registered a decline of 67.8%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 9.03% in October 2022, a 73.16% drop from September 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at JPMorgan Chase

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 59.12% share, which marked a 76.02% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 29.91%, registering a 51.58% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 10.09% share and a 74.44% drop over September 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.53% and a month-on-month decline of 66.67%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.35%, registering a 50% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 59.12% share in October 2022, a 76.02% decline over September 2022. India featured next with a 26.37% share, down 46.21% over the previous month. The UK recorded an 8.32% share, a decline of 76.02% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead JPMorgan Chase IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.52%, down by 73.58% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.86% share, a decline of 68.48% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 6.37% share, down 45.45% over September 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 4.25%, recording a month-on-month decline of 78.38%.