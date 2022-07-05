JPMorgan Chase’s IT hiring activity declines 34.3% in June 2022

US-based company JPMorgan Chase’s IT hiring declined 34.3% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 34.2% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 24.93% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 1.02% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops JPMorgan Chase IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by JPMorgan Chase, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 81.22% in June 2022, and a 28.8% drop over May 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 9.59% in June 2022, and registered a decline of 7.3%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 6.16% in June 2022, a 27.89% drop from May 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at JPMorgan Chase

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 65.12% share, which marked a 42.33% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 22.15%, registering a 269.9% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with an 11.4% share and a 33.11% drop over May 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.76% and a month-on-month increase of 225%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.58%, registering a 233.33% rise over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 65.06% share in June 2022, a 42.32% decline over May 2022. India featured next with an 18.43% share, up 1220.83% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 10.23% share, a decline of 35.29% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead JPMorgan Chase IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.34%, down by 26.69% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.27% share, a decline of 28.61% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 8.43% share, down 11.04% over May 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 2.97%, recording a month-on-month decline of 40.7%.