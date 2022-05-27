JPMorgan Chase’s IT hiring activity declines 26.0% in April 2022

US-based company JPMorgan Chase’s IT hiring declined 26.0% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 24.5% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 30.34% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 0.65% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops JPMorgan Chase IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by JPMorgan Chase, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 82.35% in April 2022, and a 71.92% drop over March 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 11.43% in April 2022, and registered a decline of 65.31%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 4.2% in April 2022, a 66.67% drop from March 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at JPMorgan Chase

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 55.97% share, which marked a 70.32% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 31.76%, registering a 71.58% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 10.76% share and a 71.17% drop over March 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.84% and a month-on-month decline of 86.11%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.67%, registering a 300% rise over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 55.97% share in April 2022, a 70.24% decline over March 2022. India featured next with a 29.92% share, down 69.88% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 9.08% share, a decline of 72.86% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead JPMorgan Chase IT hiring activity in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.14%, down by 71.69% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 29.24% share, a decline of 70.15% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 9.24% share, down 70.74% over March 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 4.37%, recording a month-on-month decline of 64.86%.