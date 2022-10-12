JPMorgan Chase’s IT hiring activity declines 13.7% in September 2022

US-based company JPMorgan Chase’s IT hiring declined 13.7% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 4.61% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 21.25% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded a 3.04% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops JPMorgan Chase IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by JPMorgan Chase, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 76.9% in September 2022, and a 44.04% drop over August 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 9.61% in September 2022, and registered a decline of 27.2%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 8.95% in September 2022, a 14.49% drop from August 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at JPMorgan Chase

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 70.42% share, which marked a 43.51% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 17.64%, registering a 26.06% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with an 11.27% share and a 38.9% drop over August 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.46% and a month-on-month decline of 18.18%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.2%, registering a 300% rise over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 70.42% share in September 2022, a 43.44% decline over August 2022. India featured next with a 14% share, down 23.06% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 9.91% share, a decline of 40.43% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead JPMorgan Chase IT hiring activity in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.09%, down by 38.72% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.35% share, a decline of 42.99% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 8.95% share, down 54.15% over August 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 5.61%, recording a month-on-month increase of 5.71%.