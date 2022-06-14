IT hiring in global banking and payments industry rises 10.2% in May 2022

The global banking and payments industry noticed a 10.2% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2022 over the previous month, led by US Bank’s 14.69% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The banking and payments industry’s overall hiring activity increased 5.21% when compared with April 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for an 11.32% share of the global banking and payments industry’s hiring activity in May 2022, up 0.35% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of May 2022 were 0.09% higher when compared with the previous month.

The increase was a result of 0.17% lower job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive banking and payments IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 66.16% emerged as the top IT occupation in the banking and payments hiring activity in May 2022, a 57.32% growth over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in second with a share of 12.84% in May 2022, up 11.71% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Database and Network Administrators and Architects with an 8.79% share in May 2022, a growth of 12.33% over the previous month, and Computer and Information Analysts with a 6.93% share in May 2022 and a rise of 5.18% over April 2022.

Top five banking and payments companies by recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 243.45% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global banking and payments industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

US Bank posted 3,701 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 3036.44% over the previous month, followed by JPMorgan Chase with 2,039 jobs and a 391.33% growth. Citigroup with 1,689 IT jobs and Barclays with 676 jobs, recorded a 25.11% growth and a 10.64% rise, respectively, while Erste Group Bank recorded a 6000% rise with 488 job postings during May 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in banking and payments industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 60.58% share, which marked a 58.29% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 20.41%, registering a 14.04% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 16.09% share and a 25.13% rise over April 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.47% and a month-on-month drop of 4.87%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.45%, registering a 3.68% increase over the previous month.