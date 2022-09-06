IT hiring in global banking and payments industry rises 1.1% in August 2022

The global banking and payments industry noticed a 1.1% rise in IT hiring activity in August 2022 over the previous month, led by JPMorgan Chase’s 11.14% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The banking and payments industry’s overall hiring activity increased 3.86% when compared with July 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 14.4% share of the global banking and payments industry’s hiring activity in August 2022, down 0.54% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of August 2022 were 11.1% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 19.5% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive banking and payments IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 58.06% emerged as the top IT occupation in the banking and payments hiring activity in August 2022, a 15% growth over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 12.87% in August 2022, up 6.58% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a 12.25% share in August 2022, a growth of 11.08% over the previous month, and Computer and Information Analysts with an 11.52% share in August 2022 and a rise of 4.75% over July 2022.

Top five banking and payments companies by recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 56.48% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global banking and payments industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

JPMorgan Chase posted 3,156 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a rise of 336.51% over the previous month, followed by US Bank with 1,843 jobs and a 55.13% growth. Citigroup with 1,431 IT jobs and Barclays with 896 jobs, recorded a 16.02% decline and a 3.34% rise, respectively, while Wells Fargo recorded an 11.86% rise with 783 job postings during August 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in banking and payments industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 55.12% share, which marked a 27.39% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 22.25%, registering a 6.99% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with an 18.23% share and a 1.97% drop over July 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.32% and a month-on-month rise of 26.89%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 2.08%, registering a 17.3% decrease over the previous month.