IT hiring in global banking and payments industry drops 9.8% in April 2022

The global banking and payments industry noticed a 9.8% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 over the previous month, led by Citigroup’s 9% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The banking and payments industry’s overall hiring activity declined 8.11% when compared with March 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 16.5% share of the global banking and payments industry’s hiring activity in April 2022, down 0.27% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of April 2022 were 6.78% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 14.39% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive banking and payments IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 63.99% emerged as the top IT occupation in the banking and payments hiring activity in April 2022, a 25.47% decline over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in second with a share of 14.69% in April 2022, down 13.13% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a 9.58% share in April 2022, a decline of 22.04% over the previous month, and Computer and Information Analysts with an 8.04% share in April 2022 and a drop of 14.39% over March 2022.

Top five banking and payments companies by recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 0.76% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global banking and payments industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Citigroup posted 2,239 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 10.19% over the previous month, followed by Wells Fargo with 896 jobs and an 18.55% decline. KBC Group with 733 IT jobs and Royal Bank of Canada with 713 jobs, recorded a 19.8% decline and a 69.36% rise, respectively, while HSBC recorded an 119.81% rise with 710 job postings during April 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in banking and payments industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 50.49% share, which marked a 26.82% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 27.01%, registering a 12.41% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with an 18.61% share and a 24.29% drop over March 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.98% and a month-on-month rise of 3.57%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.91%, registering a 44% decrease over the previous month.