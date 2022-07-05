IT hiring in global banking and payments industry drops 9.1% in June 2022

The global banking and payments industry noticed a 9.1% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 over the previous month, led by JPMorgan Chase’s 7.65% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The banking and payments industry’s overall hiring activity declined 8.87% when compared with May 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 14.89% share of the global banking and payments industry’s hiring activity in June 2022, up 0.37% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of June 2022 were 8.58% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 18.41% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive banking and payments IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 55.83% emerged as the top IT occupation in the banking and payments hiring activity in June 2022, a 37.53% decline over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 12.77% in June 2022, down 20.78% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a 12.68% share in June 2022, a decline of 23.98% over the previous month, and Computer and Information Analysts with a 12.48% share in June 2022 and a drop of 25.37% over May 2022.

Top five banking and payments companies by recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 47.62% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global banking and payments industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

JPMorgan Chase posted 1,720 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a drop of 26.65% over the previous month, followed by Citigroup with 1,627 jobs and an 11.67% decline. US Bank with 1,097 IT jobs and Barclays with 825 jobs, recorded a 78.66% decline and a 27.44% drop, respectively, while Erste Group Bank recorded a 21.24% drop with 634 job postings during June 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in banking and payments industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 49.48% share, which marked a 42.76% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 28.23%, registering a 5.01% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 17.69% share and a 31.06% drop over May 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.54% and a month-on-month rise of 10.89%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 2.06%, registering an 8.12% decrease over the previous month.