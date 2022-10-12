IT hiring in global banking and payments industry drops 5.7% in September 2022

The global banking and payments industry noticed a 5.7% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 over the previous month, led by US Bank’s 7.91% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The banking and payments industry’s overall hiring activity declined 4.16% when compared with August 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 14.25% share of the global banking and payments industry’s hiring activity in September 2022, down 0.6% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of September 2022 were 9.5% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 16.18% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive banking and payments IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 56.54% emerged as the top IT occupation in the banking and payments hiring activity in September 2022, a 6.46% decline over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 13.97% in September 2022, up 3.38% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with an 11.95% share in September 2022, a decline of 7.95% over the previous month, and Computer and Information Analysts with an 11.49% share in September 2022 and a drop of 3.31% over August 2022.

Top five banking and payments companies by recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 4.2% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global banking and payments industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

US Bank posted 2,336 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 23.34% over the previous month, followed by JPMorgan Chase with 1,978 jobs and a 40.33% decline. Citigroup with 1,366 IT jobs and Barclays with 1,161 jobs, recorded a 4.54% decline and a 17.27% rise, respectively, while KBC Group recorded a 72.62% rise with 1,053 job postings during September 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in banking and payments industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 52.19% share, which marked a 9.52% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 23.51%, registering a 0.74% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 19.38% share and a 1.65% rise over August 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.65% and a month-on-month rise of 17.59%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 2.27%, registering an 8.41% increase over the previous month.