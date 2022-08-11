IT hiring in global banking and payments industry drops 4.2% in July 2022

The global banking and payments industry noticed a 4.2% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 over the previous month, led by Citigroup’s 6.84% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The banking and payments industry’s overall hiring activity declined 2.59% when compared with June 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 14.75% share of the global banking and payments industry’s hiring activity in July 2022, up 0.01% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of July 2022 were 5.44% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 11.92% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive banking and payments IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 55.85% emerged as the top IT occupation in the banking and payments hiring activity in July 2022, an 11.03% decline over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 13.35% in July 2022, down 5.99% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a 12.31% share in July 2022, a decline of 8.85% over the previous month, and Computer and Information Analysts with a 12.3% share in July 2022 and a drop of 5.66% over June 2022.

Top five banking and payments companies by recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 5.9% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global banking and payments industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Citigroup posted 1,704 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a drop of 2.52% over the previous month, followed by US Bank with 1,184 jobs and a 20.05% decline. Barclays with 867 IT jobs and Erste Group Bank with 753 jobs, recorded a 7.47% decline and a 4.08% drop, respectively, while Worldline recorded a flat growth with 735 job postings during July 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in banking and payments industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 48.26% share, which marked a 13.25% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 26.5%, registering a 14.5% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 20.56% share and an 8.27% rise over June 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.61% and a month-on-month rise of 22.45%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 2.08%, registering an 18.71% decrease over the previous month.