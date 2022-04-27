IT hiring in global banking and payments industry drops 1.0% in March 2022

The global banking and payments industry noticed a 1.0% drop in IT hiring activity in March 2022 over the previous month, led by Citigroup’s 6.44% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The banking and payments industry’s overall hiring activity increased 0.53% when compared with February 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 16.96% share of the global banking and payments industry’s hiring activity in March 2022, up 0.07% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of March 2022 were 10.25% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 19.23% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive banking and payments IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 66.26% emerged as the top IT occupation in the banking and payments hiring activity in March 2022, a 13.39% decline over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in second with a share of 12.53% in March 2022, down 5.46% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a 9.5% share in March 2022, a decline of 11.71% over the previous month, and Computer and Information Analysts with a 7.45% share in March 2022 and a drop of 12.63% over February 2022.

Top five banking and payments companies by recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 0.61% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global banking and payments industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

Citigroup posted 1,933 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a drop of 24.17% over the previous month, followed by JPMorgan Chase with 1,832 jobs and an 8.98% growth. Wells Fargo with 891 IT jobs and Citizens Financial Group with 865 jobs, recorded a 16.34% decline and a 53.1% rise, respectively.

Regional composition of IT hiring in banking and payments industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in March 2022 with a 55.8% share, which marked a 9.85% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 21.74%, registering a 22.65% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with an 18.26% share and a 6.47% drop over February 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.65% and a month-on-month rise of 8.46%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.55%, registering a 7.91% increase over the previous month.