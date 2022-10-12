India’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 9.1% in September 2022

India’s banking and payments industry registered a 9.1% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.3% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 18.1% share in September 2022, recording a decrease of 4.51% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.58% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s banking and payments industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 67.61% in September 2022, registering a 3.31% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 10.38% share, a decrease of 2.67% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 9.75%, registering a 0.22% decline from August 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 8.59%, down 28.21% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 2.82% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s banking and payments industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Barclays posted 644 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 6.62% over the previous month, followed by Citigroup with 564 jobs and a 4.06% growth. Wells Fargo with 355 IT jobs and JPMorgan Chase with 277 jobs, recorded a 24.63% decline and a 23.06% decrease, respectively, while Vista Equity Partners Management recorded an increase of 2757.14% with 200 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 50.96%, down by 6.32% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 40.36% share, registered an increase of 4.18% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.76% share, up 26.44% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.89%, recording a month-on-month decline of 14.84%.