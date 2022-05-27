India’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 8.4% in April 2022

India’s banking and payments industry registered an 8.4% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.97% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 24.34% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 1.21% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100.37% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s banking and payments industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 76.92% in April 2022, registering an 11.67% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 10.63% share, an increase of 1.03% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 5.79%, registering a 6.29% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 4.28%, down 45.3% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 14.61% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s banking and payments industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Citigroup posted 907 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 1.31% over the previous month, followed by HSBC with 510 jobs and a 104.82% growth. Barclays with 472 IT jobs and Wells Fargo with 469 jobs, recorded a 22.62% decline and a 136.87% flat growth, respectively, while Fiserv recorded a decline of 18.44% with 230 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 49.25%, down by 22.03% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 43.14% share, registered an increase of 0.86% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.56% share, down 7.86% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 3.05%, recording a month-on-month decline of 23.78%.