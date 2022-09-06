India’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 6.6% in August 2022

India’s banking and payments industry registered a 6.6% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 17.47% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 19.17% share in August 2022, recording a decrease of 5.18% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.47% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s banking and payments industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 64.9% in August 2022, registering a 10.27% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 11.45% share, an increase of 1.7% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 10.47%, registering a 2.67% decline from July 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 9.75%, down 11.52% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 2.88% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s banking and payments industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

Citigroup posted 542 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a drop of 28.4% over the previous month, followed by Barclays with 537 jobs and an 8.98% drop. Wells Fargo with 451 IT jobs and JPMorgan Chase with 327 jobs, recorded a 2.27% growth and a 66.84% growth, respectively, while Deutsche Bank recorded an increase of 65.69% with 169 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 52.59%, down by 10.59% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 39.27% share, registered a decline of 9.2% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.77% share, down 4.33% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 3.38%, recording a month-on-month increase of 1.44%.