India’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 5.5% in July 2022

India’s banking and payments industry registered a 5.5% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 2.98% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.87% share in July 2022, recording a decrease of 0.17% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.6% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s banking and payments industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 65.05% in July 2022, registering an 18.44% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 10.26% share, a decrease of 6.24% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 10.04%, registering a 19.43% decline from June 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 9.98%, down 9.94% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 20.87% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s banking and payments industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Citigroup posted 757 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a drop of 0.79% over the previous month, followed by Barclays with 590 jobs and a 7.38% drop. Wells Fargo with 405 IT jobs and JPMorgan Chase with 196 jobs, recorded a 28.82% decline and a 54.52% decrease, respectively, while Fidelity National Information Services recorded a decline of 37.54% with 183 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 53.8%, down by 12.12% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 38.76% share, registered a decline of 22.54% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.45% share, down 12.55% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.99%, recording a month-on-month increase of 3.82%.