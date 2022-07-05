India’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 2.9% in June 2022

India’s banking and payments industry registered a 2.9% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.86% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.56% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 0.64% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.6% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s banking and payments industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 65.75% in June 2022, registering a 0.82% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 10.22% share, a flat growth over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 10.13%, registering a 19.48% decline from May 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 9.78%, down 17.19% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 20.03% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s banking and payments industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Citigroup posted 695 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a drop of 14.93% over the previous month, followed by Barclays with 566 jobs and a 14.11% drop. JPMorgan Chase with 317 IT jobs and Fidelity National Information Services with 275 jobs, recorded a 1220.83% growth and a 63.69% growth, respectively, while DBS Group Holdings recorded an increase of 178.72% with 262 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.02%, down by 4.42% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 37.63% share, registered an increase of 2.09% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.81% share, down 30.64% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.52%, recording a month-on-month decline of 12.2%.