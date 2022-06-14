HSBC’s IT hiring activity rises 44.3% in May 2022

UK-based company HSBC’s IT hiring rose 44.3% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 35.16% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 10.34% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 0.47% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops HSBC IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by HSBC, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 55.38% in May 2022, and a 1.82% drop over April 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 32.31% in May 2022, and registered growth of 16.67%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 6.15% in May 2022, a 35.14% drop from April 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at HSBC

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in May 2022 with an 82.05% share, which marked a 2.44% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 8.72%, registering a 17.24% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with an 8.72% share and a 3.03% rise over April 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.51% and a month-on-month flat growth.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 58.72% share in May 2022, a 9.49% decline over April 2022. China featured next with a 16.67% share, up 58.54% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 6.67% share, an increase of 18.18% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead HSBC IT hiring activity in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.44%, up by 2.33% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.33% share, a decline of 4.21% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 5.13% share, down 9.09% over April 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 4.1%, recording a month-on-month decline of 11.11%.