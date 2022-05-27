HSBC’s IT hiring activity rises 135.3% in April 2022

UK-based company HSBC’s IT hiring rose 135.3% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 124.3% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 17.66% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 0.23% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops HSBC IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by HSBC, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 76.48% in April 2022, and a 124.38% rise over March 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 14.65% in April 2022, and registered growth of 82.46%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 7.18% in April 2022, a 121.74% rise from March 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at HSBC

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in April 2022 with an 87.75% share, which marked a 108.36% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 6.2%, registering a 388.89% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 5.63% share and a 166.67% rise over March 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.28% and a month-on-month flat growth. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.14%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 71.83% share in April 2022, a 104.82% growth over March 2022. China featured next with a 9.01% share, up 68.42% over the previous month. Hong Kong (China SAR) recorded a 5.92% share, an increase of 281.82% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead HSBC IT hiring activity in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.42%, up by 111.33% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.55% share, a growth of 154.55% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 4.79% share, up 36% over March 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 3.24%, recording a month-on-month increase of 228.57%.