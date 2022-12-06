HSBC’s IT hiring activity rises 11.3% in November 2022

UK-based company HSBC’s IT hiring rose 11.3% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 20.97% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 13.19% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 1.72% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops HSBC IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by HSBC, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 51.52% in November 2022, and a 231.71% rise over October 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 23.86% in November 2022, and registered growth of 125%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 17.42% in November 2022, a 53.33% rise from October 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at HSBC

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in November 2022 with an 87.88% share, which marked an 186.42% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 8.71%, registering a 4.55% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 3.03% share and a 14.29% rise over October 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.38% and a month-on-month flat growth.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 65.53% share in November 2022, a 140.28% growth over October 2022. China featured next with a 16.29% share, up 760% over the previous month. The UK recorded an 8.33% share, an increase of 10% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead HSBC IT hiring activity in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.68%, up by 116.18% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 38.26% share, a growth of 288.46% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 5.3% share, up 7.69% over October 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 0.76%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.