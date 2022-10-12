Glynn Capital Management’s IT hiring activity rises 0.6% in September 2022

US-based company Glynn Capital Management’s IT hiring rose 0.6% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 7.11% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 22.14% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded a 3.29% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Glynn Capital Management IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Glynn Capital Management, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 68.05% in September 2022, and an 83.51% rise over August 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 16.57% in September 2022, and registered growth of 162.5%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 10.45% in September 2022, a 178.95% rise from August 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Glynn Capital Management

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 97.44% share, which marked a 72.13% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 1.78%, registering a 200% month-on-month growth. Middle East & Africa was the third leading region with a 0.39% share and a flat growth over August 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.39% and a month-on-month decline of 50%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 97.44% share in September 2022, a 74.56% growth over August 2022. Serbia featured next with a 0.39% share, up 100% over the previous month. Slovenia recorded a 0.39% share, an increase of 100% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Glynn Capital Management IT hiring activity in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 49.11%, up by 38.33% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 41.81% share, a growth of 216.42% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9.07% share, down 2.13% over August 2022.