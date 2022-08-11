Germany’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 7.0% in July 2022

Germany’s banking and payments industry registered a 7.0% rise in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 0.63% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 11.71% share in July 2022, recording an increase of 0.72% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s banking and payments industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 49.52% in July 2022, registering a 17.71% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 22.12% share, an increase of 10.84% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 14.18%, registering a 28.26% rise from June 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 11.3%, down 17.54% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 45.55% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s banking and payments industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Worldline posted 99 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Allianz with 81 jobs and a 76.09% growth. Deutsche Bank with 50 IT jobs and Zurich Insurance Group with 36 jobs, recorded a 5.66% decline and a 24.14% growth, respectively, while DZ Bank recorded a decline of 80.95% with 12 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 78.13%, up by 19.05% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 12.74% share, registered a decline of 8.62% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.41% share, up 12.9% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.72%, recording a month-on-month increase of 50%.