Germany’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 3.3% in August 2022

Germany’s banking and payments industry registered a 3.3% rise in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 1.34% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 11.75% share in August 2022, recording an increase of 0.7% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.76% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s banking and payments industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 47.41% in August 2022, registering a 17.28% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 21.7% share, a decrease of 4.17% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 16.75%, registering a 65.12% rise from July 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 11.08%, down 27.69% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 12.77% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s banking and payments industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

Worldline posted 86 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a drop of 12.24% over the previous month, followed by Allianz with 64 jobs and a 20.99% drop. Deutsche Bank with 33 IT jobs and Zurich Insurance Group with 30 jobs, recorded a 31.25% decline and a 16.67% decrease, respectively, while KKRInc recorded an increase of 136.36% with 26 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 74.06%, down by 13.5% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 13.44% share, registered an increase of 11.76% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.03% share, up 34.21% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.47%, recording a month-on-month decline of 71.43%.