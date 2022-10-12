Germany’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 9.3% in September 2022

Germany’s banking and payments industry registered a 9.3% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.42% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 11.21% share in September 2022, recording a decrease of 0.19% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s banking and payments industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 51.87% in September 2022, registering an 8.77% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 18.2% share, a decrease of 27.72% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 14.21%, registering a 25.97% decline from August 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 13.97%, up 7.69% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 21.8% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s banking and payments industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Allianz posted 75 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 1.35% over the previous month, followed by Deutsche Bank with 50 jobs and a 47.06% growth. Worldline with 33 IT jobs and KKRInc with 29 jobs, recorded a 63.74% decline and a 21.62% decrease, respectively, while Zurich Insurance Group recorded a decline of 30% with 21 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 75.06%, down by 14.25% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 15.46% share, registered an increase of 3.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9.23% share, down 38.33% over August 2022.