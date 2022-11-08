Germany’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 3.3% in October 2022

Germany’s banking and payments industry registered a 3.3% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 6.89% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 11.78% share in October 2022, recording an increase of 0.14% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.55% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s banking and payments industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 40.85% in October 2022, registering an 18.3% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 21.65% share, an increase of 27.63% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 20.98%, registering a 62.07% rise from September 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 15.18%, up 19.3% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 44.13% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s banking and payments industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

Allianz posted 189 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a rise of 158.9% over the previous month, followed by Deutsche Bank with 35 jobs and a 30% drop. KKRInc with 35 IT jobs and Zurich Insurance Group with 27 jobs, recorded a 16.67% growth and a 28.57% growth, respectively, while Worldline recorded a decline of 46.15% with 21 job postings during October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 76.12%, up by 6.56% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 12.95% share, registered a decline of 7.94% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.48% share, down 2.56% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.46%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.