Germany’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 10.% in November 2022

Germany’s banking and payments industry registered a 10.% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 7.09% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 11.38% share in November 2022, recording a decrease of 0.33% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s banking and payments industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 44.1% in November 2022, registering a 59.11% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 26.2% share, a decrease of 52% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 16.16%, registering a 51.32% decline from October 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 11.79%, down 73.79% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 56.23% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s banking and payments industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Allianz posted 78 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a drop of 62.68% over the previous month, followed by Zurich Insurance Group with 24 jobs and a 20% drop. Deutsche Bank with 19 IT jobs and KKRInc with 12 jobs, recorded a 45.71% decline and a 76% decrease, respectively, while Deutsche Borse recorded an increase of 120% with 11 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.93%, down by 59.76% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.21% share, registered a decline of 39.73% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.42% share, down 71.19% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.44%, recording a month-on-month decline of 90.91%.