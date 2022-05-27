Fiserv’s IT hiring activity declines 9.9% in April 2022

US-based company Fiserv’s IT hiring declined 9.9% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 9.58% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 34.94% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 2.46% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Fiserv IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Fiserv, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 81.24% in April 2022, and a 23.15% drop over March 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 9.5% in April 2022, and registered a decline of 13.04%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 6.89% in April 2022, a 45% rise from March 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Fiserv

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 57.96% share, which marked a 15.86% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 32.54%, registering a 45.2% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 4.99% share and a 5% rise over March 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 4.51% and a month-on-month increase of 58.33%.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 54.63% share in April 2022, an 18.44% decline over March 2022. US featured next with a 32.07% share, down 45.78% over the previous month. Costa Rica recorded a 3.8% share, an increase of 128.57% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Fiserv IT hiring activity in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 79.81%, down by 26.32% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.05% share, a decline of 24.75% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 2.14% share, down 25% over March 2022.