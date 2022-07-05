Fidelity National Information Services’s IT hiring activity rises 24.9% in June 2022

US-based company Fidelity National Information Services IT hiring rose 24.9% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 8.02% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 33.18% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 4.18% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Fidelity National Information Services IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Fidelity National Information Services, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 53.63% in June 2022, and a 77.85% rise over May 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 16.98% in June 2022, and registered a decline of 16.82%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 10.69% in June 2022, a 30.23% rise from May 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Fidelity National Information Services

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 61.26% share, which marked a 63.78% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 24.43%, registering a 14.09% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 10.11% share and an 112% rise over May 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 3.82% and a month-on-month increase of 185.71%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.38%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 52.48% share in June 2022, a 63.69% growth over May 2022. US featured next with a 24.24% share, down 13.61% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 6.11% share, an increase of 220% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Fidelity National Information Services IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.59%, up by 26.86% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 33.4% share, a growth of 73.27% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.63% share, up 21.21% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.38%, recording a month-on-month increase of 100%.