Fidelity National Information Services’s IT hiring activity rises 0.1% in July 2022

US-based company Fidelity National Information Services IT hiring rose 0.1% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 0.56% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 33.06% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 3.84% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Fidelity National Information Services IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Fidelity National Information Services, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 49.74% in July 2022, and a 35.43% drop over June 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 20.15% in July 2022, and registered a decline of 18.56%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 11.48% in July 2022, a 22.41% drop from June 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Fidelity National Information Services

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 55.36% share, which marked a 36.55% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 29.85%, registering a 15.83% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 9.95% share and a 29.09% drop over June 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 3.83% and a month-on-month increase of 650%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.02%, registering an 80.95% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 46.68% share in July 2022, a 37.54% decline over June 2022. US featured next with a 28.06% share, down 20.29% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 6.38% share, a decline of 24.24% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Fidelity National Information Services IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.56%, down by 21.65% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.81% share, a decline of 41.4% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.38% share, down 41.86% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.26%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.