Europe’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity rises 8.0% in May 2022

Europe witnessed an 8.0% rise in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

May 2022 has seen an increase of 9.17% in the overall hiring activity when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 10.9% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in May 2022, registering a decrease of 0.27% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in May 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 55.93% in May 2022, a 32.88% rise over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 17.59% in May 2022, marking a 6.9% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 12.21% in May 2022, a 23.13% rise from April 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 8.07% in May 2022, a 6.51% rise over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 115.37% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s banking and payments industry during May 2022 over previous month.

Erste Group Bank posted 488 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered an increase of 6000% over the previous month, followed by KBC Group with 354 jobs and a 16.07% growth. JPMorgan Chase with 260 IT jobs and Citigroup with 201 jobs, recorded a 441.67% rise and an 18.24% rise, respectively, while Barclays recorded a 10.53% increase with 168 job postings during May 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s banking and payments industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 27.39% share in May 2022, a 23.88% increase over April 2022. Austria featured next with a 12.34% share, up 1462.5% over the previous month. Poland recorded a 9.47% share, a growth of 22.68% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.11%, up by 22.69% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 14.31% share, registered a growth of 36.47% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.87% share, up 20.85% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.71%, recording a month-on-month growth of 61.76%.