Europe’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity rises 1.4% in August 2022

Europe witnessed a 1.4% rise in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

August 2022 has seen a decrease of 0.4% in the overall hiring activity when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 15.14% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in August 2022, registering an increase of 0.24% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in August 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 52% in August 2022, a 3.59% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 17.14% in August 2022, marking a 7.8% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 12.57% in August 2022, a 13.07% rise from July 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 12.49% in August 2022, a 16.77% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 13.15% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s banking and payments industry during August 2022 over previous month.

Erste Group Bank posted 668 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a decline of 11.29% over the previous month, followed by KBC Ancora with 364 jobs and a 230.91% growth. JPMorgan Chase with 360 IT jobs and Worldline with 329 jobs, recorded a 393.15% rise and a 34.46% drop, respectively, while KBC Group recorded a 13.75% decline with 301 job postings during August 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s banking and payments industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 30.87% share in August 2022, a 31.3% increase over July 2022. Austria featured next with a 13.6% share, down 9.54% over the previous month. Belgium recorded an 11.39% share, a growth of 27.27% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.44%, down by 1.81% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 14.41% share, registered a decline of 4.25% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.21% share, down 5.24% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.94%, recording a month-on-month growth of 42.86%.