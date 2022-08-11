Europe’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity rises 0.1% in July 2022

Europe witnessed a 0.1% rise in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

July 2022 has seen a decrease of 0.78% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 14.98% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2022, registering a decrease of 0.21% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 52.76% in July 2022, a 12.44% rise over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 15.7% in July 2022, marking a 5.19% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 14.49% in July 2022, a 14.51% rise from June 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 10.99% in July 2022, a 2.6% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 21.7% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s banking and payments industry during July 2022 over previous month.

Erste Group Bank posted 753 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a decline of 4.08% over the previous month, followed by Worldline with 503 jobs and a flat growth. KBC Group with 349 IT jobs and Barclays with 209 jobs, recorded a 34.89% drop and a 9.52% drop, respectively, while ING Group recorded an 110.71% increase with 177 job postings during July 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s banking and payments industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 23.02% share in July 2022, an 8.6% decrease over June 2022. Austria featured next with a 15.15% share, down 5.13% over the previous month. Belgium recorded an 8.83% share, a drop of 6.03% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.1%, up by 10.18% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 14.9% share, registered a growth of 5.1% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.74% share, up 10.28% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.27%, recording a month-on-month decline of 39.81%.