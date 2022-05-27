Europe’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 9.6% in April 2022

Europe witnessed a 9.6% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen a decrease of 6.03% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 17.33% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering a decrease of 0.83% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 60.59% in April 2022, a 26.22% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 16.02% in April 2022, marking a 12.1% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 11.91% in April 2022, a 31.81% drop from March 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 7.52% in April 2022, a 25.64% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 23.14% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s banking and payments industry during April 2022 over previous month.

KBC Group posted 460 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a decline of 18% over the previous month, followed by Citigroup with 275 jobs and a 13.52% drop. SIX Group with 253 IT jobs and Barclays with 181 jobs, recorded a 41.3% drop and a 34.18% drop, respectively, while Societe Generale recorded a 6.67% increase with 176 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s banking and payments industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 24.99% share in April 2022, a 26.23% decrease over March 2022. Poland featured next with a 10.16% share, down 37.5% over the previous month. Belgium recorded a 9.4% share, a drop of 50.17% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.48%, down by 27.2% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 16.26% share, registered a decline of 15.6% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.22% share, down 18.01% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 3.05%, recording a month-on-month decline of 17.54%.