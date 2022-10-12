Europe’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 4.3% in September 2022

Europe witnessed a 4.3% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

September 2022 has seen a decrease of 1.7% in the overall hiring activity when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 14.78% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in September 2022, registering a decrease of 0.14% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in September 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 50.55% in September 2022, a 2.39% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 18.71% in September 2022, marking a 7.85% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 13.38% in September 2022, a 10.37% rise from August 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 10.64% in September 2022, a 6.88% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 15.09% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s banking and payments industry during September 2022 over previous month.

Erste Group Bank posted 817 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered an increase of 7.64% over the previous month, followed by KBC Group with 604 jobs and a 69.19% growth. Barclays with 433 IT jobs and KBC Ancora with 417 jobs, recorded a 62.78% rise and a 0.71% drop, respectively, while JPMorgan Chase recorded a 38.9% decline with 223 job postings during September 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s banking and payments industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 27.6% share in September 2022, a 2.11% decrease over August 2022. Austria featured next with a 14.76% share, up 6.42% over the previous month. Belgium recorded a 14.15% share, a growth of 18.77% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.57%, up by 2.41% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 12.58% share, registered a decline of 4.13% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.21% share, up 5.27% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.55%, recording a month-on-month decline of 13.59%.